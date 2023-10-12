Advertise
Accident on I-85 southbound causes lane closure

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has caused a lane closure on I-85 southbound near the 16-mile marker in Montgomery County.

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, causing a lane closure.

ALEA stated that both southbound lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Travelers are asked to avoid I-85 southbound until further notice.

Troopers will ALEA’s Highway Patrol Divison are currently investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

