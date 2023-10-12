Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office beloved retired K-9 dies

Calhoun County’s beloved retired K-9 dog dies
Calhoun County’s beloved retired K-9 dog dies(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 deputies, Q.T.

CCSO shared the news in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

The department says Q.T was the first K-9 used in Calhoun County schools, and “he made a positive impact on thousands of children across our county.”

Rest in Peace, Q.T. and thanks for all you did.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Prattville High School
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

Latest News

Wetumpka holds Color the Town Pink Walk
Wetumpka holds Color the Town Pink Walk
National Shrimp Festival is underway in Gulf Shores
National Shrimp Festival is underway in Gulf Shores
The official open house for the expanded Hwashin America plant, one of Hyundai’s top suppliers,...
Hwashin America celebrates 20 years, expansion in Greenville
Dedication held for North Highland Park pavillion in Prattville
Dedication held for North Highland Park pavillion in Prattville
Commission aims to award medical marijuana licenses by the end of 2023
Commission aims to award medical marijuana licenses by the end of 2023