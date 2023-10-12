Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office beloved retired K-9 dies

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 deputies, Q.T.

CCSO shared the news in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

The department says Q.T was the first K-9 used in Calhoun County schools, and “he made a positive impact on thousands of children across our county.”

Rest in Peace, Q.T. and thanks for all you did.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.