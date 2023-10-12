Advertise
Carolyn Wright resigns at Central, will begin new coaching career at J.A.G. High School

Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG
Carolyn Wright resings at Central, will become Girl’s Basketball Head Coach at JAG(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hall of Fame basketball coach Carolyn Wright has a new home. After 32 years at the helm of Central’s girls basketball program, Wright was told in June that the school was going in a different direction.

Wright, who remained with Central High School in a faculty role, turned in her resignation on Wednesday. Her last day at the school was Thursday, October 12.

Wright is off to J.A.G. High School, formerly known as Jefferson Davis, to take over as the school’s Athletic Director and Head Girl’s Basketball Coach. Wright says she has nothing but love for the Central High School/Phenix City community.

Wright was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

