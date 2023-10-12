Advertise
First Alert: Mainly cloudy Friday, a bit more sunshine this weekend

Beneficial rain has fallen for many, with isolated pockets of showers still possible now through Friday
First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)
By Nick Gunter and Amanda Curran
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just what the doctored ordered! Late afternoon and overnight rain chances on Wednesday were widespread across Alabama, bringing most of our towns the beneficial wet weather we desperately needed.

Additional showers are still possible through tonight, but they won’t be widespread like their were last night - it’s more like pockets of sprinkles or mist that will interrupt your afternoon. Lows overnight will hover in the low to mid 60s thanks to clouds sticking around.

A few isolated showers could pop up on Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region, but these will likely be spotty and light. Clouds will again remain in place for the end of the week. Temperatures look to vary across the region, highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for west Alabama, with highs on either side of 70 degrees possible for east Alabama.

This range of temperatures is all thanks to clouds remaining in place and a cold front that will sweep across the region. Behind the front will be cooler temperatures, a gradually clearing sky and drier weather for the weekend.

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s Saturday night and 40s Sunday night into Monday morning. Afternoons will feature a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with overnight lows contending with a few clouds across the region.

Fall-like weather headlines the forecast for much of next week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all feature plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows will be a bit chilly in the 40s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

