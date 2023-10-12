Advertise
Hwashin America celebrates 20 years, expansion in Greenville

Hwashin America opened its expanded Greenville facility.
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The official open house for the expanded Hwashin America plant, one of Hyundai’s top suppliers, was held Thursday.

The plant has been in Greenville since 2003.

The 196,000 square foot building on Industrial Boulevard created 100 additional jobs at the plant.

Bob Smith with the Alabama Department of Commerce says the expansion validates Hyundai’s initial billion-dollar investment with their facility in Montgomery.

“Because when they expand, you know you’re doing something right,” said Smith.

Hwashin America is a top-tier supplier. In total, the corporation has invested over $30 million in Greenville and created 167 jobs.

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon is proud to see the growth.

“When you hear companies staying somewhere 20 years and also expanding after that, and having a family atmosphere between the city and the company, I couldn’t be anymore proud and I think what it tells you is this town is solid,” McLendon said.

The new space has been open and operational since early summer.

Hwashin makes parts for the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing plant in Montgomery and the Kia Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgia.

