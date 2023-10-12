Advertise
Ivey to honor employers who support workers with disabilities

File photo of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s current labor participation rate is unprecedentedly low, prompting employers to focus on hiring those with disabilities, which Gov. Kay Ivey’s office calls one of the state’s “largest untapped talent pools.”

“It is the dream of all Alabamians to find a good job and provide for themselves and their families. My administration is equally committed to that goal,” Ivey said. “Today – as our state is experiencing one of the most promising job markets for all applicants in many decades – it is time for people of all abilities to join our workforce.”

On Friday, Ivey, alongside the Alabama Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, will present awards to businesses that provide opportunities and contribute to the success of disabled individuals in Alabama.

Ivey is set to present the committee’s annual statewide awards at the Alabama Department of Archives and History to highlight what is possible when people with disabilities are given the opportunity to put their talents and abilities to work.

“I salute Alabama’s employers for embracing the skills of all and putting their talents to work,” Ivey said.

Five awards will be presented: Large Business Employer of the Year, Small Business Employer of the Year, Large Business Employee of the Year, Small Business Employee of the Year, Student of the Year, and the Public Service Award.

“Today, it’s more important than ever to bring attention to the advantages of hiring individuals with different abilities,” said Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw, Commissioner of Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. “At ADRS, we see Alabamians every day who, with support and the right accommodations, are helping businesses all over the state fill needed vacancies with their talents, abilities, and pure enthusiasm for their jobs.”

Ivey previously declared October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month in Alabama and said “there is no such thing as a disability, only different abilities.”

