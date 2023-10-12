Advertise
Montgomery business Rosemont Gardens to close florist shop

Starting the first of next month, the florist portion of the business will cease operations.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rosemont Gardens, a local store that has been serving the Montgomery area since 1892, will be closing it’s florist operations next month.

“We are sad to close this part of the business but must acknowledge changes that have occurred in the florist industry in the last 15 years that have made our floral business unsustainable,” Rosemont Gardens said in a statement Wednesday. “We are tremendously grateful to our floral staff for their hard work and dedication.”

While the floral operations are coming to an end, the Rosemont Gardens gift and home business will be expanding to fill the space. The store will remain open to customers during these renovations, which are projected to start later this year.

The floral shop officially closes on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain lingers into the overnight

