Missing Bullock County man’s body found

The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death investigation is underway.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened after the body of a missing Bullock County man was located, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Eddie Lee Thomas, 77 of Midway, since Monday. He had last been seen in the Spring Hill area, about 17 miles from Eufaula, on Saturday afternoon.

The search came to an end Wednesday when investigators notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that Thomas’ body had been found in the area of County Road 89 in Bullock County.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Thomas family and investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP, or through the P3-tips app.

