National Savings Day encourages a closer look at your finances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -It’s National Savings Day, a reminder of the importance of saving money and its positive impact on our lives. Saving money is actually one of the most basic pieces of advice any financial advisor will give you.

According to Bankrate, more than half of Americans are behind in retirement savings, and 16% of Americans do not.

Financial institutions say setting cash aside for emergencies can give you a sense of security when something unexpected happens. National Savings Day is also an excellent day to re-evaluate our current habits when it comes to spending or saving and come up with ways to improve next year.

Capital One founded National Savings Day to empower people to feel more confident about their relationship with money. Its website has a section dedicated to saving tips and tricks here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.