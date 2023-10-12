Overcast conditions stick around for now ahead of a cooler, sunnier weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just what the doctored ordered: late afternoon and overnight rain chances remained widespread across Alabama, bringing most of our towns the beneficial wet weather we desperately needed.

Montgomery received 1.76" of rain yesterday, setting a record for the highest rainfall total ever at @flymgm on October 11th... looks like another inch (roughly) fell after midnight, putting the Capital City near ~3" for this event! — Amanda Curran ☼ (@amanduh_curran) October 12, 2023

Both coverage and intensity started to decrease early this morning, but what is left over will make it feel a bit damp and gloomy. Temperatures have not moved much... many woke up to upper 50s and low 60s. Grab the raincoat this morning, but know you probably will not need it all day. Additional showers are still possible, but they won’t be widespread like their were last night.

By later on this afternoon and evening will be dry. Highs will top out near either side of 70° under a cloudy sky and tonight lows will hover in the low to mid 60s thanks to clouds sticking around.

Rain has come to an end for many, but that doesn't mean we dry out quickly... Amanda talks a lack of sunshine today and much cooler temps next week!

A few isolated showers could pop up on Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region, but these will likely be spotty and light. Clouds will again remain in place for the end of the week. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80° ahead of the cold front, but behind it there will be cooler temperatures, a clearing sky and drier weather for the weekend.

Overcast conditions and a few additional showers possible now through late Friday, but then the weekend is drying out! (WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s Saturday night and 40s Sunday night into Monday morning.

Fall-like weather headlines the forecast for much of next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all feature plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows will be a bit chilly in the 40s.

