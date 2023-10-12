Advertise
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’

Prattville High School
Prattville High School(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School announced they will be closed today due to an unexpected power outage on campus.

A school spokesperson stated that this sporadic outage, due to last night’s storms, is affecting several areas in the community.

PHS students will operate virtually today. PHS says Dr. Farris will send information out shortly through ParentSquare regarding today’s assignments.

Autauga County Schools stated that many families are without power this morning, and if your child is late or absent today, they will excuse the tardy/absence.

At this time, a normal start for Friday, Oct. 13, is still expected.

First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain lingers into the overnight

