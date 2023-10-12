Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rep. Sewell announces $38+ Million from Department of Justice to fight crime, make Alabama more safe

(Unsplash)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRC) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama’s 7th district, announced that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved $38 million in federal funding to help fight crime and make Alabama communities more safe.

“Making our communities safer for our children and families has always been a top priority of mine. This $38 million from the Department of Justice will go a long way in doing just that. Together, these grants will ensure that our community organizations, local law enforcement, and especially our rural police departments have the tools they need to break the cycle of violence, prevent crime, strengthen police accountability, and save lives. I was so proud to advocate for this funding at the federal level and will continue working with our state and local partners to keep Alabamians safe,” stated Rep. Sewell.

The funding is part of a nationwide push to prevent and reduce crime by providing federal resources to combat gun violence, sex trafficking, substance abuse, and violence against women and children.

The grants and the amounts awarded to the state are listed below:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
The Montgomery Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to close Dunbar-Ramer School...
MPS votes to close Dunbar-Ramer School
First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain lingers into the overnight

Latest News

Missing Bullock County man found dead
Missing Bullock County man found dead
The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death...
Missing Bullock County man’s body found
Montgomery flower shop Rosemont Gardens. File Photo,
Montgomery business Rosemont Gardens to close florist shop
Rosemont Gardens closing florist services Nov. 1
Rosemont Gardens closing florist services Nov. 1
Dresses for Pink cancer awareness extravaganza
Dresses for Pink cancer awareness extravaganza