Scattered showers stick around for now ahead of a cooler, sunnier weekend

Beneficial rain has fallen for many, but this is still more expected today or tomorrow?
First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)
By Amanda Curran
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just what the doctored ordered: late afternoon and overnight rain chances remained widespread across Alabama, bringing most of our towns the beneficial wet weather we desperately needed. There are still showers to track as we kick started our Thursday, but as our morning progresses both coverage and intensity of any leftover rain will decrease.

Temperatures have not moved much... many are waking up and walking out the door to upper 50s and low 60s. Grab the raincoat this morning, but know you probably will not need it all day. Additional showers are still possible, but they won’t be widespread like their were last night. By later on this afternoon and evening will be dry. Highs will top out in the 70s under a cloudy sky and tonight lows will hover in the low to mid 60s thanks to clouds sticking around.

A few isolated showers could pop up on Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region, but these will likely be spotty and light. Clouds will again remain in place for the end of the week. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80° ahead of the cold front, but behind it there will be cooler temperatures, a clearing sky and drier weather for the weekend.

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s Saturday night and 40s Sunday night into Monday morning.

Fall-like weather headlines the forecast for much of next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all feature plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows will be a bit chilly in the 40s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

