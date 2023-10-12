Second suspect surrenders in downtown Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another suspect in a downtown Dothan shooting last weekend surrendered overnight, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall confirmed.

Zackary Dale Easton becomes the second man charged in Saturday’s death of Jaquez Octavious Hill. The 20-year-old Midland City man was targeted as he walked from a Foster Street bar to his car, police said.

20-year-old Jacob Warren Crisostomo of Slocomb surrendered on Tuesday. Still sought is Chase Lee Easton, who is Zackary’s brother.

In addition to murder, police charged Zackary Easton with Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.

He and Crisostomo were placed in the Houston County Jail.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

