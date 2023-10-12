TSA officers stop man from bringing gun on plane at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation Security Administration officers (TSA) stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport October 9.

A TSA officer saw the image of a handgun inside the man’s carry-on bag while it was being screened. Birmingham Police were called and they took possession of the weapon at the checkpoint. The firearm was loaded when the incident happened.

“These firearms detected at the airport security checkpoints create a dangerous situation for the Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) and the surrounding passengers and public,” said Birmingham’s TSA Federal Security Director Tara Corse. “Firearms and prohibited items are never allowed in carry-on luggage. Travelers are allowed to bring their firearms if they declare the weapon with their airline, pack it in a locked, hard-sided case, and only in their checked bag.”

Individuals who bring their gun to a security checkpoint also face a federal financial civil penalty that can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Including this incident, a total of 49 firearms have been detected at BHM this year. In 2022, 55 firearms were detected at BHM security checkpoints and 72 in 2021.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted here. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

