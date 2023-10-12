Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

TSA officers stop man from bringing gun on plane at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

TSA stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane at the Birmingham airport.
TSA stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane at the Birmingham airport.(Bierley, Angie | TSA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation Security Administration officers (TSA) stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport October 9.

A TSA officer saw the image of a handgun inside the man’s carry-on bag while it was being screened. Birmingham Police were called and they took possession of the weapon at the checkpoint. The firearm was loaded when the incident happened.

“These firearms detected at the airport security checkpoints create a dangerous situation for the Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) and the surrounding passengers and public,” said Birmingham’s TSA Federal Security Director Tara Corse. “Firearms and prohibited items are never allowed in carry-on luggage. Travelers are allowed to bring their firearms if they declare the weapon with their airline, pack it in a locked, hard-sided case, and only in their checked bag.”

Individuals who bring their gun to a security checkpoint also face a federal financial civil penalty that can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Including this incident, a total of 49 firearms have been detected at BHM this year. In 2022, 55 firearms were detected at BHM security checkpoints and 72 in 2021.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted here. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Montgomery police lights
Montgomery police officer relieved of duty
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
Prattville High School
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika

Latest News

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is aiming to award licenses to growers and distributors...
Alabama commission aims to award medical marijuana licenses by the end of 2023
Missing Bullock County man found dead
Missing Bullock County man found dead
The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death...
Missing Bullock County man’s body found
Montgomery flower shop Rosemont Gardens. File Photo,
Montgomery business Rosemont Gardens to close florist shop