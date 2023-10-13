Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties

(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is amending the statewide fire alert that’s been in place since last month due to drought conditions.

Balsie Butler, assistant director of the Alabama Forestry Commission’s protection division, said the alert has been rescinded the counties south of Randolph, Clay, Coosa, Chilton, Perry, Marengo and Choctaw counties.

Anyone in those areas who needs to conduct a prescribed burn can get a burn permit.

“They will be issuing burn permits for that purpose,” Butler said.

For all counties north of those mentioned, the fire alert has been amended so that the forestry commission’s will issue fire permits, but only to certified prescribed burn managers.

However, the fire alert remains in full effect for Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb counties. Butler said no permits will be issued in these three counties.

Butler said the split was decided because the southern part of the state received more precipitation than the north.

YOu can find out more information for your specific county by calling the Alabama Forestry Commission’s dispatch center at 1-800-392-5679.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville High School
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’
The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death...
Missing Bullock County man’s body found
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Accident cleared on I-85 southbound that caused lane closures
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case

Latest News

Pike Road man has a passion for cattle and music. Ed Whatley worked for Alabama Cattlemen's for...
Cattleman turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation
FILE - Sen. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, speaks during a House session at the Alabama Statehouse...
Alabama lawmaker, assistant plead not guilty to federal charges
Prosecutors are taking steps to move the murder case of a 14-year-old charged with gunning down...
D.A. moves to try 14-year-old Pike County murder suspect as adult
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom
FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom