D.A. moves to try 14-year-old Pike County murder suspect as adult

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors are taking steps to move the murder case of a 14-year-old charged with gunning down his brother to a public courtroom. Because of his age, his case is currently shielded from public view.

“Our office is seeking to have him treated as an adult,” Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox said in an email.

He earlier said there is a process that must be followed to transfer the case to circuit court including a report from probation officers.

Pike County deputies charged the publicly unidentified 14-year-old on October 4 with killing his 17-year-old brother at the family’s farm in Monticello, a crossroads community about 10 miles from Brundidge, Alabama.

According to investigators, he planned to kill other family members and those with whom he attended classes at Pike County High School. Officers found a hit list in his book bag.

Tarbox and Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas credited the suspect’s classmate who alerted teachers to the situation for saving lives.

“If something does not seem right, or something you see indicates that someone may be about to do something evil or criminal, to please say something,” Tarbox said.

His request that the shooter, despite his age, be certified as an adult comes a few months after a Houston County judge ordered another 14-year-old to be tried as an adult.

Because of Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford’s ruling, Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. will be tried in full public view.

Dothan Police charged Oliver with last November’s shootings of Jasmine Danielle Bean and Ja’Lexius Lason Wells, 21 and 20, respectively.

Another judge will determine the Pike County case which remains private until a ruling certifies the suspect as an adult.

“The proceedings are confidential, and I cannot comment any further,” Tarbox said.

