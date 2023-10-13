Fire alert remains in effect for Alabama despite Wednesday rainfall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is still keeping the state under a fire alert until further notice despite rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a reference to measure soil moisture, the state continues to remain at 760 out of a total of 800.

“Rains like this will give them a false sense of security that things are good and it’s good to burn again, but they still need to pause. We still have not come out of these drought conditions yet,” said Balsie Butler, assistant director of the Alabama Forestry Commission Protection Division.

It will take days of rain before Alabama moves out of the drought conditions.

Burning fires in the current conditions can cause fires to get out of control.

The forestry commission has recorded 298 wildfires over the last 30 days, burning nearly 3000 acres.

Drew Metzler with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System said burning a campfire in the woods is not advised during these drought conditions unless enclosed in a fire pit.

