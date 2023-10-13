Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: A bit more sunshine expected this weekend

Full sunshine and chilly temperatures are expected much of next week
First Alert 12: Quick look at your Friday night forecast. Plus the latest on what you can expect this weekend.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday the 13th has been a gray and gloomy day. High temperatures only warmed into the 60s and 70s today with a light north breeze. A pocket of light rain has been possible during the day and that chance will continue into tonight.

Lows overnight will hover in the lower 60s under a cloudy sky and light winds. Patchy fog will be possible for some overnight into Saturday morning.

Clouds will gradually clear through the day on Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the region. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s ahead of the front with southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. A clear sky is forecast Saturday night with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, due to a disturbance to our north that will sink south, closer to the region.

While it’s not looking to bring rain, it does look to bring increasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s Sunday with lows in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunny, dry, yet chilly, days are upon us as we move into next week. Monday and Tuesday will both feature sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. Highs will only top out in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

The cool and dry weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, all thanks to high pressure that has settled into the region. Expect more sunshine midweek with afternoon highs warming into the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will remain chilly, in the 40s under a mostly clear sky.

We are watching Friday into next weekend closely and giving you a First Alert for our next storm system that we are tracking.

Rain chances are back into the First Alert forecast Friday as another low pressure system and associated cold front is expected to push across the region.

As of right now, we will introduce low end rain chances late next week, but know that chance will likely increase as we get a better handle on when our next system will impact Alabama.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville High School
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’
The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death...
Missing Bullock County man’s body found
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Accident cleared on I-85 southbound that caused lane closures

Latest News

First Alert 12: Quick look at your Friday night forecast. Plus the latest on what you can...
Quick look at your Friday night forecast. Plus the latest on what you can expect this weekend.
Clouds hang tough today, but a cold front will bring dew points down and help sunshine return...
Overcast Friday, but sunny again by the weekend
Friday the 13th might look spooky to start (thanks clouds) but the forecast next week gives us...
Friday the 13th might look spooky to start but the forecast next week gives us all a taste of FALL!
Gray and gloomy morning, but how does that impact the rest of your Friday? Amanda has a look...
Gray and gloomy morning, but how does that impact the rest of your Friday?