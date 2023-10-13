First Alert: A bit more sunshine expected this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday the 13th has been a gray and gloomy day. High temperatures only warmed into the 60s and 70s today with a light north breeze. A pocket of light rain has been possible during the day and that chance will continue into tonight.

Lows overnight will hover in the lower 60s under a cloudy sky and light winds. Patchy fog will be possible for some overnight into Saturday morning.

Clouds will gradually clear through the day on Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the region. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s ahead of the front with southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. A clear sky is forecast Saturday night with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, due to a disturbance to our north that will sink south, closer to the region.

While it’s not looking to bring rain, it does look to bring increasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s Sunday with lows in the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunny, dry, yet chilly, days are upon us as we move into next week. Monday and Tuesday will both feature sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. Highs will only top out in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

The cool and dry weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, all thanks to high pressure that has settled into the region. Expect more sunshine midweek with afternoon highs warming into the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will remain chilly, in the 40s under a mostly clear sky.

We are watching Friday into next weekend closely and giving you a First Alert for our next storm system that we are tracking.

Rain chances are back into the First Alert forecast Friday as another low pressure system and associated cold front is expected to push across the region.

As of right now, we will introduce low end rain chances late next week, but know that chance will likely increase as we get a better handle on when our next system will impact Alabama.

