Former Huntsville officer pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville Police officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a 2018 on-duty shooting death on Friday morning.

Chief Deputy Tim Gann said William “Ben” Darby will serve three years on probation as part of a plea deal. Gann explained that Darby’s plea deal carried a 20-year split sentence and that he received credit for time already served from his previous conviction. Gann further explained the 20-year sentence comes into play only if Darby violates his probation. Gann also said Darby waived his right to appeal.

As part of a plea agreement, Darby pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Jeffery Parker in Madison County Court.

Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard says this was a favorable outcome for his office.

”He assumed responsibility for his actions and that puts it in a different posture where. If you have acknowledged your responsibility and wrong doing, then in our view this is a just sentence and resolution to the case,” says Broussard.

William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021. Darby was arrested after he shot Parker in the face when Parker refused to put down the gun he was holding to his own head.

Martin Weinberg, attorney for the family of Jeffery Parker says the plea deal surprised many in the court room Friday morning.

”We were all surprised but we’re glad that this part of the case is over. You know I think it’s good for everybody involved that it’s over. You know it shows that he finally took some responsibility,” Weinberg says.

However, Weinberg also says the family will continue to urge the city of Huntsville to reexamine policing policies. The family is currently involved in civil suit against the city of Huntsville and Darby, calling for improved practices of law enforcement.

”We are still pursuing the civil case, because we feel that the city and the way they handled it should be held responsible. We just hope this incident will bring forth changes in the way folks that have a mental illness or got an emergency call that things are handled differently,” says Weinberg.

