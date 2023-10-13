Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • Trinity vs. St. James
  • Prattville vs. JAG
  • Montgomery Academy vs. BTW-Tuskegee
  • Barbour County vs. Highland Home
  • Alabama Christian vs. Prattville Christian
  • Lanier vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Marbury vs. Holtville
  • Elmore County vs. Beauregard
  • Pike Road vs. Russell County
  • Rehobeth vs. Greenville
  • Goshen vs. Luverne
  • Tallassee vs. Valley
  • Florala vs. McKenzie
  • Georgiana vs. Elba
  • Pike County vs. Providence Christian
  • Lee Scott vs. Valiant Cross
  • Edgewood vs. Hooper

