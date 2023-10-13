Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night game highlights:
- Wetumpka vs. Carver [Watch highlights]
- Autaugaville vs. Loachapoka [Watch highlights]
- Lakeside Academy vs. Lowndes Academy [Watch highlights]
Friday night game highlights:
- Trinity vs. St. James
- Prattville vs. JAG
- Montgomery Academy vs. BTW-Tuskegee
- Barbour County vs. Highland Home
- Alabama Christian vs. Prattville Christian
- Lanier vs. Stanhope Elmore
- Marbury vs. Holtville
- Elmore County vs. Beauregard
- Pike Road vs. Russell County
- Rehobeth vs. Greenville
- Goshen vs. Luverne
- Tallassee vs. Valley
- Florala vs. McKenzie
- Georgiana vs. Elba
- Pike County vs. Providence Christian
- Lee Scott vs. Valiant Cross
- Edgewood vs. Hooper
