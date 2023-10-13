Advertise
Greenville High School to play first football game in new stadium

By Bethany Davis
Oct. 13, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Greenville High School Football team will play its first game in its brand-new stadium Friday night.

The stadium was built around what used to be the team’s practice field. Now, it’s a $7 million state-of-the-art facility that holds about 5,000 people. It has a new digital scoreboard, a turf field, modern restrooms, and concession stands.

The Greenville Tigers take on Rehobeth High School on Friday for Homecoming.

