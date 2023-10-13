Greenville High School to play first football game in new stadium

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Greenville High School Football team will play its first game in its brand-new stadium Friday night.

The stadium was built around what used to be the team’s practice field. Now, it’s a $7 million state-of-the-art facility that holds about 5,000 people. It has a new digital scoreboard, a turf field, modern restrooms, and concession stands.

The Greenville Tigers take on Rehobeth High School on Friday for Homecoming.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.