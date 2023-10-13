Advertise
Human remains found in shallow grave in Walker County

Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker County Sheriff's Office
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains were found in a shallow make-shift grave near the Bremen area in Walker County on Wednesday.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said it is believed the male victim died recently.

One person is in custody in connection to the incident and authorities said that there is no danger to the public.

Officials with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a press conference at the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

