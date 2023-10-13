Overcast Friday, but sunny again by the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our chance for widespread rain might be gone, but a few showers are still in the forecast. We don’t anticipate them to bring anymore accumulating rain, but do know that a few isolated sprinkles and feeling like you are in constant state of mist this morning are possible when you step out the door. Otherwise, we are overcast and gloomy with low-level clouds potentially creating some reduced visibility on the roadways. Lows have only dipped into the upper 50s and low 60s, which is not too far away from yesterday’s afternoon highs (thanks cloud cover!)... today will be very similar to our Thursday with more clouds than sun.

A few isolated showers could pop up on Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region, but these will likely be spotty and light. Clouds will again remain in place for the end of the week. Temperatures look to vary across the region, highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for west Alabama, with highs on either side of 70 degrees possible for east Alabama.

This range of temperatures is all thanks to clouds remaining in place and a cold front that will sweep across the region. Behind the front will be cooler temperatures, a gradually clearing sky and drier weather for the weekend.

Clouds hang tough today, but a cold front will bring dew points down and help sunshine return by the weekend! (WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s Saturday night and 40s Sunday night into Monday morning. Afternoons will feature a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with overnight lows contending with a few clouds across the region.

Fall-like weather headlines the forecast for much of next week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all feature plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows will be a bit chilly in the 40s.

