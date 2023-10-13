Pike Road man turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road man has combined his love for music with his passion for grilling. He even has his own steak seasoning.

Ed Whatley has been playing music since he was a young boy in the Wiregrass. He was born in Skipperville in Dale County, but moved to Brundidge when he was 6 months old.

One day after graduating high school, he took a job in the meat section of a grocery store. He’s been involved with cattle ever since.

“Cattle ranchers, farmers, farmers in general are just great people. I grew up on a farm, and so my kind of folks,” he said.

When he wasn’t making music, Whatley worked with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association for more than 40 years. He picked up a passion for grilling along the way.

“Caught the attention of Gov. Guy Hunt,” he said. “I was the official beef chef for Gov. Hunt.”

Eventually he created his own seasoning.

Whatley said, “Everybody was saying, ‘Wow, what do you have on there? What have you got on there?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s my own concoction.’ ‘Well you ought to put that on the market.’”

So he did, with some help from seasoning company AC Legg in Calera.

“I told people I got it all up here,” Whatley said while gesturing to his head. “I don’t have anything written down, so actually we had to experiment with two or three different batches before we hit on that one.”

All it needed was a catch name. His friends from the cattlemen’s association helped him out while he was cooking for an event. He said they their calls of “give me some of that shake” led to the name Steak Shake.

It’s taken off from there. At 79 years old, Whatley is just getting started, doing what he still loves by making the perfect steak with some sweet sounds to go with it.

You can order some Cattleman’s Steak Shake from Whatley on his Facebook page or you can find it in local stores like Sweet Creek in Pike Road or Priester’s Pecans in Fort Deposit.

