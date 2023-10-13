Pike Road School Board secures land for new high school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new plot of land has been purchased where the next Pike Road high school will be built, The Pike Road Schools Board of Education announced Friday.

The lot is located near the intersection on Wallahatchie Road and Pike Road. Official closing on the land will take place Oct. 31, with construction expected to begin in early 2024.

The Board plans to share design plans for the school at the State of the Schools address on Oct. 19.

