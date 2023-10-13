Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Pike Road School Board secures land for new high school

Pike Road Schools File Photo
Pike Road Schools File Photo
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new plot of land has been purchased where the next Pike Road high school will be built, The Pike Road Schools Board of Education announced Friday.

The lot is located near the intersection on Wallahatchie Road and Pike Road. Official closing on the land will take place Oct. 31, with construction expected to begin in early 2024.

The Board plans to share design plans for the school at the State of the Schools address on Oct. 19.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville High School
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’
The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death...
Missing Bullock County man’s body found
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Accident cleared on I-85 southbound that caused lane closures
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case

Latest News

Little Amal visits Selma
Little Amal visits Selma
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties