3rd suspect arrested in Montgomery teen’s July shooting death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a Montgomery teenager’s shooting death.

The unnamed 16-year-old victim was fatally shot on July 22 in the area of West Edgemont Avenue. He died two days later.

On Friday, Kanye McTier, 19, of Montgomery, was charged with reckless murder. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were previously arrested in this case.

No other information or motive was released.

