Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3rd suspect arrested in Montgomery teen’s July shooting death

(Gray Media)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a Montgomery teenager’s shooting death.

The unnamed 16-year-old victim was fatally shot on July 22 in the area of West Edgemont Avenue. He died two days later.

On Friday, Kanye McTier, 19, of Montgomery, was charged with reckless murder. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were previously arrested in this case.

No other information or motive was released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville High School
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’
The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death...
Missing Bullock County man’s body found
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Montgomery flower shop Rosemont Gardens. File Photo,
Montgomery business Rosemont Gardens to close florist shop
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case

Latest News

Edith Washington Charles (second row, middle) pictured with her great aunts
Great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington returns to Tuskegee for homecoming
Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties
Gov. Ivey gives awards for employers of workers with disabilities
Gov. Ivey gives awards for employers of workers with disabilities
Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties
Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties