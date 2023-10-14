Advertise
Former officer suspected of 30 or more burglaries, authorities say

Patrick Hemingway was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement....
Patrick Hemingway was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement. He was held on a $1 million bond.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky, Dylan Fearon and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A former officer in Glastonbury and New Britain, Connecticut, arrested for misusing a police database was described as a “serial burglar,” according to his arrest warrant.

Patrick Hemingway, 37, was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Wethersfield, Glastonbury and state police have been working to determine the scope of Hemingway’s criminal conduct.

A detective suspected that he was responsible for 30 or more burglaries in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The warrant said Hemingway targeted safes and cash registers in restaurants, using lock-picking tools.

Police are still investigating but claim they have surveillance video and cell phone data showing Hemingway breaking into businesses.

“It is certainly disheartening to think anyone in law enforcement would be a suspect in something like this,” said Lt. J. Paul Vance, WFSB Law Enforcement Analyst.

A Jeep registered to Hemingway’s wife was involved in multiple burglaries, the warrant said.

The warrant also said that he went into the police database 80 times over a timeframe of more than two and a half years to see if he was being investigated.

“Eighty times is simply not logical whatsoever,” Vance said. “He had to have known how and why and when he could use this system and wasn’t thinking a red flag would go up.”

Hemingway is charged with a computer crime, not burglary. A judge last month said this is just the beginning and more charges could be coming soon.

The cases remain under investigation.

Hemingway is due back in court on Nov. 15.

