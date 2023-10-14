Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington returns to Tuskegee for homecoming

Edith Washington Charles (second row, middle) pictured with her great aunts
Edith Washington Charles (second row, middle) pictured with her great aunts(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington, one of the founders of Tuskegee University, made her return to campus for the first time in several years for homecoming.

Edith Washington Charles is the oldest granddaughter of Ernest Davidson Washington, who is the youngest son of Booker T. Washington and Olivia Davidson.

Charles was born at John A. Andrews Hospital, which was on the campus. She returned to Tuskegee as a student in the 1960s, graduating in 1968.

“Coming through the gates is like coming home,” Charles said.

Charles added there were challenges during her time at Tuskegee, including the death of her close friend Sammy Younge Jr., but it was still one of the biggest highlights of her life.

Charles plans to visit her loved ones’ resting place on campus while admiring the beauty and growth of the university during her homecoming visit.

The longtime Tuskegee alumnus hopes to give her daughter and granddaughter the ultimate historically Black college and university experience while encouraging the next generation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville High School
Prattville High School closed Thursday due to ‘unexpected power outage’
The body of missing Bullock County resident Eddie Lee Thomas was found Wednesday. A death...
Missing Bullock County man’s body found
Human remains found in Opelika
2 men charged with murder following human remains discovered in Opelika
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Accident cleared on I-85 southbound that caused lane closures

Latest News

Pike Road man has a passion for cattle and music. Ed Whatley worked for Alabama Cattlemen's for...
Pike Road man turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation
Pike Road man turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation
Pike Road man turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation
70-year history of the Alabama National Fair
70-year history of the Alabama National Fair
Dadeville mass shooting survivor's mother gives update
Dadeville mass shooting survivor's mother gives update