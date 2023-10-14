Great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington returns to Tuskegee for homecoming

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington, one of the founders of Tuskegee University, made her return to campus for the first time in several years for homecoming.

Edith Washington Charles is the oldest granddaughter of Ernest Davidson Washington, who is the youngest son of Booker T. Washington and Olivia Davidson.

Charles was born at John A. Andrews Hospital, which was on the campus. She returned to Tuskegee as a student in the 1960s, graduating in 1968.

“Coming through the gates is like coming home,” Charles said.

Charles added there were challenges during her time at Tuskegee, including the death of her close friend Sammy Younge Jr., but it was still one of the biggest highlights of her life.

Charles plans to visit her loved ones’ resting place on campus while admiring the beauty and growth of the university during her homecoming visit.

The longtime Tuskegee alumnus hopes to give her daughter and granddaughter the ultimate historically Black college and university experience while encouraging the next generation.

