Late punt return for a touchdown lifts Huntingdon over Maryville College

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon College Hawks took on the Maryville College Scots on Saturday afternoon in Montgomery, looking to bounce back after a tough loss the week before. After a slow start offensively, the Hawks came out on top of a very close game by a score of 28-21.

The Scots got off to a hot start, driving downfield 63 yards and capping the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run by Braden Dunson.

When Huntingdon got their first shot at it on offense, it was a quick three and out. However, the punt coverage team recovered a fumble, and the Hawks regained possession on the Maryville 37-yard line. The offensive struggles continued for Huntingdon, and they went on to turn the ball over on downs.

When the Maryville offense hit the field again, they drove down the field deep into Huntingdon territory, but the Hawk’s defense forced the Scots to settle for a field goal attempt. Austin Kerchner got to the kicker and blocked the punt, keeping it a one-score game.

On the ensuing drive, the offense came to life. Carson Daniel found an open Connor Bradford for a 67-yard completion, putting the Hawks on the Maryville 13. Troy Garner found the endzone a few plays later, tying the game up at seven.

The defenses locked things down for the remainder of the first half, and the teams went into the locker room tied 7-7.

Huntingdon came out in the second half looking to strike early and take their first lead of the game. The Hawks moved downfield into Scots territory, and then Daniel found Bradford again. This time, they connected for a 23-yard score to get the go-ahead touchdown.

Maryville answered right back. Bryson Rollins completed three consecutive passes, hitting one for 51 yards, and then connected with Nick Dagel for a 34-yard score to tie it right back up.

Later in the third quarter, the Scots struck again. Rollins used his legs to find the endzone this time, capitalizing on the short field after a Huntingdon punt, and Maryville retook the lead.

Unlike the first half, the offenses control the game in the third quarter. When Huntingdon took back over on offense, Daniel took over. He connected with Kahari McReynolds for 34 yards and then ran eight yards into the endzone a few plays later to tie it right back up.

Once again, both defenses began to shut things down, and it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that we would see the scoreboard change again. This time, the Hawks’ special teams made a big play when Tyler England returned a Bryce Collins punt 35 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Maryville wasn’t able to get anything going when they took back over and were forced to go for it on 4th and 17 to try and keep the drive alive. Rollins found an open receiver, but the play fell short, and the Hawks took over, ultimately ending the game.

The victory improved Huntingdon’s record to 5-2 on the season and was a nice bounce-back win after failing the Belhaven the week before when the Hawks were kept out of the endzone for the first time this season.

Next up for Huntingdon football is a road trip to Greensboro, NC, where they will face conference foe the Greensboro College Pride at noon next Saturday.

