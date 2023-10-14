Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to host Halloween Spooktacular 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is once again holding their annual Halloween Spooktacular.

This Halloween (Tuesday, Oct. 31), the MCSO will be at Garrett Coliseum conducting this beloved drive-thru tick-or-treat event, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to share photos to social media using the hashtag #MCSOHalloween.

It's time for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's 2023 Halloween Spooktacular! (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Garrett Coliseum is located at 1555 Federal Drive. Please use the rear entrance off Coliseum Boulevard.

Any vendors interested in joining the event are encouraged to do so. Please call 334-832-2515 for more information.

