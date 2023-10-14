Trojan defense smothers Army en route to 19-0 victory

WEST POINT, NY (WSFA) - The Trojans visited West Point this Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Army Black Knights. On a day that the offense showed some struggles, the Troy defense came up big, not allowing a single point. The Trojan defense smothered Army all afternoon, forcing four turnovers en route to a 19-0 victory.

Troy got on the scoreboard early with a field goal after the offense fell short inside the ten. Army’s offense returned to the field after being forced to punt on the opening drive. The Black Knights offense moved the ball very well against the Trojan defense. However, Tyrrell Robinson coughed up the ball on the Troy 23-yard line, and Caleb Ransaw recovered for Troy.

After the fumble recovery, the Trojan offense, led by quarterback Gunnar Watson, looked to grow the lead. Watson completed a 52-yard pass to Jabre Barber. However, Barbe lost the ball and turned it back over to Army.

The Trojans added two more field goals in the second half as the offensive struggles continued in the red zone. The defense continued to dominate the game and, midway through the second quarter, forced another Army turnover when Richard Jibunor sacked Army quarterback Champ Harris, forcing another fumble.

In the closing minutes of the first half, the Troy offense finally broke through the endzone when Watson Found Chris Lewis on a deep ball. Lewis took it 52 yards to the endzone for the game’s first touchdown. Sending the Trojans into the locker room with a 16-0 lead.

Troy cornerback Reddy Steward (2) reacts against Army during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger | AP)

On the second half’s opening drive, Troy’s offense looked to get things going again and marched downfield into Army territory again. However, they had to rely on the leg of kicker Scott Renfroe once again when the drive stalled on the Army 26-yard line. Renfroe nailed the 43-yard field goal for his fourth of the day.

Both defenses locked things down after the Trojans went ahead 19-0. The Trojan defense came up with their third fumble recovery of the day late in the fourth quarter when Army was threatening to score. Harris was sacked by Jibunor again when he lost the ball. Irshadd Davis scooped up the loose ball and took it to the Troy 28-yard line before sliding down on the field.

On the game’s final play, Army was looking to throw the deep ball to try and prevent being shutout when Davis intercepted the ball to end the game and secure the shutout.

The win wasn’t the prettiest on the offensive side of the ball, but star running back Kimani Vidal ran for 116 yards, giving him his 11th career 100-yard game, further making his case one of the nation’s best running backs.

The Trojans will be off next week as they prepare for a big Sun Belt matchup against former Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley and the Texas State Bobcats on Oct 28th in San Marcos, TX.

