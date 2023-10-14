Tuskegee falls in the final seconds against Edward Waters University

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee took on Edward Waters University for their annual homecoming game in what turned out to be a thrilling finish. The Golden Tigers jumped out early, but neither team held the lead for very long in this game, and it came down to the game’s last play to decide a winner.

The first quarter was a very eventful one. The Golden Tigers went up 14-0 early thanks to a pair of Johnny Morris rushing touchdowns. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though, for Tuskegee. Later in the opening quarter, Christopher Robberson was sacked on the Tuskegee 11-yard line, and EWU’s James Gary scooped it up for a defensive touchdown, cutting the Golden Tigers lead in half.

Later in the second quarter, EWU struck again. Jyron Russell broke loose for a 36-yard touchdown run to tie things up. Tuskegee would go on to add a field goal late in the half, giving the Golden Tigers a slim 17-14 lead heading into halftime.

The second half was more back-and-forth play, with Edward Waters taking the lead back early in the third quarter thanks to a one-yard run by Johntarrious Thomas. However, Tuskegee answered right back on the ensuing drive when Roberson found Antonio Meeks for a huge 59-yard touchdown, giving us another lead change in a very eventful afternoon.

Late in the fourth quarter, Edward Waters quarterback Yanez Rogers connected with Nathan Rembert for a touchdown, giving the Tigers the lead once again.

On the ensuing kickoff, Tuskegee’s Lebron Merriwea coughed up the football, and it was recovered by Kaquan Kimber, enabling Tuskegee to keep the ball. However, on the first play of the drive for the Golden Tigers, Johnny Morris lost the ball, and this time, Edward Waters recovered it and was instantly in prime scoring position on the Tuskegee 28.

The Tigers did not take long to find the endzone after the turnover. DeShaun Hugee exploded for a 28-yard rushing touchdown, giving Edward Waters their biggest lead of the day at 11 points.

Now running out of time, the Golden Tigers sent the offense back out on the field looking for an answer, and they found one. Roberson found Meeks for a huge 45-yard gain and then again for 11 yards. He finished the drive off with a 7-yard touchdown run, and the Golden Tigers were right back in it.

The Golden Tigers’ defense did what they needed to and got the ball back in the offense’s hand with 2:21 left on the clock. Roberson and the rest of the Golden Tigers offense went to work and marched downfield 70 yards. With just 25 seconds left on the clock, Roberson found Petty for an 11-yard score, putting Tuskegee up 37-35 in what looked to seal the victory for the Golden Tigers.

Edward Waters took over with 20 seconds remaining and 65 yards to go. On the game’s final play, Russell was looking for some magic from the Tuskegee 46, and he found just that. Arsiah McCorker came down with a 46-yard touchdown pass with no time left on the clock, and the Golden Tigers went on to lose a heartbreaker on Homecoming weekend.

The loss brought the Golden Tigers’ record to 5-2 on the season, and they will be looking to bounce back on the road next Saturday when they travel to Savannah, GA, to take on Savannah State at 2 p.m. for another big SIAC matchup.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.