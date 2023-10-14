Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
Prosecutors are taking steps to move the murder case of a 14-year-old charged with gunning down...
D.A. moves to try 14-year-old Pike County murder suspect as adult
Little Amal was in Montgomery on Oct. 12, 2023.
Little Amal visits Montgomery; next stop Selma
Kevin Chad Mackelmore has been charged with murder and corpse abuse in the death of Terry...
One man in custody after human remains found in shallow grave in Walker County

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Philadelphia officer leaves hospital after airport shooting that killed 2nd officer; no arrests yet
Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical...
Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear