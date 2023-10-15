Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 people wounded in shooting at Georgia Waffle House, sheriff’s officials say

FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.
FILE - Three people were shot at a Waffle House in Bibb County, Georgia.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A customer opened fire at a Georgia Waffle House, wounding three people who were paying for their food, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting occurred early Saturday in Bibb County about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

All three victims were shot once in the leg and were in stable condition, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspect, who was also shot in the lower leg, was also in stable condition.

The release did not provide additional details about the shooting, but the sheriff’s office says it was not targeted.

It identified the suspect as Darryes Monteze Hill, 35. Jail records show Hill is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.

They do not list an attorney. The sheriff’s office said in an email Sunday that it did not know whether Hill had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
3rd suspect arrested in Montgomery teen’s July shooting death
Pike Road man has a passion for cattle and music. Ed Whatley worked for Alabama Cattlemen's for...
Pike Road man turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Edith Washington Charles (second row, middle) pictured with her great aunts
Great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington returns to Tuskegee for homecoming

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing ‘Joker’ film record
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms
A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately known.
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Top US envoy will return to Israel after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict