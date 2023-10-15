Alabama State hangs on to defeat Jackson State in SWAC showdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets took a trip to Jackson, MS, on Saturday to take on conference foe Jackson State University. The game started slowly but finished with a bang as the Hornets came out on top by a score of 24-19.

Alabama State went up early after John Jayden sent a 27-yard field goal through the uprights. Later in the first quarter, we saw our first touchdown of the game when quarterback Nyqua Lett connected with A.J. Gates for a 10-yard score.

Jackson State waited until the second quarter to get things going and did their best to match the Hornet’s first-quarter performance. Jackson State kicker got the Tigers on the board for the first time when he hit a 46-yard field goal. Late in the first half, Jackson State running back Jacobian Morgan found the endzone from one yard out to give his squad their first touchdown of the afternoon.

At the half, the game was deadlocked at 10-10.

The third quarter was all about the defenses. The Hornets forced a JSU fumble on the half’s opening drive, and Chauncey Morgan recovered it for the Hornets. However, the ASU offense wasn’t able to capitalize and was forced to punt after only being able to move the ball three yards.

On the ensuing drive, the Tigers found some success moving the ball but fell short of the endzone. They would have to settle for another field goal, giving them their first lead of the day.

In the fourth quarter, the Hornets took the lead back when Damon Stewart broke free for a 12-yard rushing touchdown after connecting with Gates for a big 33-yard gain.

The offense stayed hot when they retook the field with a short field. Gates exploded for a 24-yard run. Two plays later, Marcus Harris II rumbled into the endzone from the two-yard line, giving the Hornets a 10-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Jackson State answered right back, storming 92 yards downfield, capping off the impressive drive with a two-yard score from Desmond Moultrie. They would try for a two-point conversion to cut it to a three-point lead but were stuffed on the goalline and now needed another touchdown to win it.

The Tigers had one more chance in the game’s final minute. The Tiger offense faced a fourth and one with 11 seconds left of the clock and converted with a quarterback run. With just three seconds remaining in the game, quarterback Jason Brown had only one option, and that was to throw to the endzone. Brown overthrew his target, ending the game and securing a Hornet victory.

The victory improved Alabama State’s record to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in SWAC play. ASU will be off next week as they prepare for the Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M on October 28th.

