First Alert: Clouds clear overnight; Sunny, dry & cool start to week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today has featured plenty of clouds, all due to a disturbance that moved into the region. Most of the area will remain dry, but a few isolated pockets of sprinkles will be possible through this evening. The cloudy conditions brought cooler temperatures through the day with highs only topping out in the 60s. Winds have been breezy out of the northwest and remain noticeable tonight. Clouds will gradually clear tonight and lows will dip into the 40s. Giving way to a chilly start to Monday.

Sunny, dry, yet chilly, days are upon us as we move into the work and school week. Monday and Tuesday will both feature sunshine and just a few fair weather clouds. Highs will only top out in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

The cool and dry weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, all thanks to high pressure that will settled into the region. Expect more sunshine midweek with afternoon highs warming into the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will remain chilly, in the 40s under a mostly clear sky.

We are watching Thursday night into Friday closely and giving you a First Alert for our next storm system that we are tracking. Rain chances are back into the First Alert forecast as another low pressure system and associated cold front is expected to push across the region.

As of right now, we will introduce low end rain chances Thursday night into Friday, but know that chance will likely increase as we get a better handle on when our next system will impact Alabama.

Behind the cold front that brings the late week rain, will be drier conditions for the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

