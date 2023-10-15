Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another is under arrest following a deadly shooting on Saturday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 200 block of West Patton Avenue around 5:20 p.m. where they found the victim.

Andrew Smith Jr., a 62-year-old Montgomery man, died on the scene from a fatal gunshot wound, according to police.

Police say Anthony Jones, 58, also of Montgomery, was taken into custody at the scene.

Jones is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately known.

