Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and...
MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and implement changes as necessary.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say several altercations between groups of minors happened as the Alabama National Fair neared closing time on Saturday.

According to MPD, the Alabama National Fair experienced high attendance on Saturday, causing organizers to halt entry 30 minutes early.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety and included input from Fair organizers and law enforcement.

Police say as the Fair neared its end, several altercations occurred between groups of minors. It was later determined that those individuals were not properly supervised as required by the Fair’s policy, which requires minors 17 and under to be accompanied and supervised by an adult 21 years of age or older.

The altercations were quickly dissolved by MPD units within the venue.

At no time were firearms or other weapons used, police say.

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and implement changes as necessary.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
3rd suspect arrested in Montgomery teen’s July shooting death
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Pike Road man has a passion for cattle and music. Ed Whatley worked for Alabama Cattlemen's for...
Pike Road man turns grilling passion into steak seasoning creation
A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately known.
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide

Latest News

A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately known.
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
Not only was it an event to bring the community together, but proceeds from it directly benefit...
Pike Road hosts 'Witches Ride' event
The Israel-Hamas war is resonating with the Jewish community in Montgomery.
Israel war takes toll on Jewish community in central Alabama
The annual run is hosted by the Alabama State Games Foundation.
Alabama State Games hosts annual Pumpkin Run