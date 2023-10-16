Athens man sentenced to a year in prison for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man and his cousin from Mississippi were sentenced on Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Donnie Wren, 44 of Athens was sentenced to a year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release after he was convicted of two felonies and one misdemeanor on May 5, 2023.

Wren’s cousin, Thomas Smith, 45 of Mathiston, Mississippi was sentenced to nine years in prison and 36 months of supervised release. He was convicted of 11 charges (nine felonies and two misdemeanors).

Officials say that through evidence presented during the trial and court documents, Smith left Mississippi on Jan 5., 2021 and picked up Wren along the way. On Jan.6, 2021 the two had attended the rally and afterward made their way toward the U.S. Capitol building. According to officials, Smith climbed a column near the African American History Museum with the “outdated Mississippi flag.”

Wren and Smith made their way to “the restricted Capitol grounds and observed other rioters climbing scaffolding erected around the stage for the Presidential Inauguration.” The pair climbed the structure and made their way to the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.

Officials say Smith pushed toward the front of a group of rioters and used a flagpole to try and break a winder next to the Lower West Terrace doors five times. He then “surged through the doorway” where he and other rioters pushed into a link of Metropolitan Police Department officers who were attempting to hold the door shut.

Smith then left the tunnel and reunited with Wren. The two posed for a picture together on the Lower West Terrace before climbing up a railing to the Upper West Terrace and confronting a line of police officers who were using riot shields and attempting to clear the area.

Smith and Wren “pushed back against the police line, placing their hands on the officer’s shields and leaning back into the police.” Officials say Wren leaned all his weight into the riot shield, preventing the police officer from advancing.

According to the evidence presented at trial, while that was happening Smith witnessed an object fly past him and hit an officer. Smith the yelled at the officer saying that he deserved it. It was also presented that Smith kicked an MPD officers in the back and throwing a “metal pole-like object” at the police line hitting two MPD officers in the head.

Later that day Smith posted to Facebook stating: “Patriots stood together and battled the tyrannical cops throughout the entire afternoon.”

Smith was convicted of:

Assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon

obstruction of an official proceeding

two counts of civil disorder

two counts of assaulting, impeding, or resisting officers

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon

disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings

disorderly conduct in the act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds of buildings

Wren was convicted of:

civil disorder

assaulting, impeding, or resisting officers

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

In the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach.

