Inmate’s death being investigated as a homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate’s death at William Donaldson Correctional Facility is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Cedric Lavoris Watts, 33, died Sunday while serving a 20-year sentence for a murder out of Calhoun County.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, Watts was stabbed to death during an assault shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

