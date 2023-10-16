Advertise
Inmate’s death being investigated as a homicide

An inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Sunday morning,...
An inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Sunday morning, prompting a homicide investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections.((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate’s death at William Donaldson Correctional Facility is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Cedric Lavoris Watts, 33, died Sunday while serving a 20-year sentence for a murder out of Calhoun County.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, Watts was stabbed to death during an assault shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

