Missing Tallassee man located on Saturday

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing Tallassee man was found safe and unharmed on Saturday.

Officials say 82-year-old Sam Jordan was located by law enforcement in Indiana.

Initially, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced that Jordan had been last seen in Prattville on Oct. 5.

No further information is available.

