Missing Tallassee man located on Saturday

Officials say 82-year-old Sam Jordan was located by law enforcement in Indiana.
Officials say 82-year-old Sam Jordan was located by law enforcement in Indiana.(Source: Tallassee Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing Tallassee man was found safe and unharmed on Saturday.

Officials say 82-year-old Sam Jordan was located by law enforcement in Indiana.

Initially, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced that Jordan had been last seen in Prattville on Oct. 5.

No further information is available.

First Alert: Clouds clear overnight; Mainly sunny, dry & cool start to week

