New exhibit honors Alabama’s first schools for Black students at Dept. of Archives & History

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new exhibit to honor one of the first schools for Black students is on display at the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

“History Lives On: Preserving Alabama’s Rosenwald Schools” is part of a series of events and exhibits the Department of Archives & History is using to bring history into the present and it’s a partnership with Auburn University’s School of Architecture.

Julius Rosenwald was president of Sears Roebuck & Co. In the early 1900s, he launched a community-matched grant program to fund the construction of six schools in central Alabama to teach Black students. Forty percent of Black children in the South attended a Rosenwald school at the height of the program.

Visitors to the exhibit will learn about Rosenwald, the other people who helped him start the Rosenwald Schools, and the buildings themselves. It will give us a glimpse into local communities across Alabama who worked to raise funds and to build and sustain these schools over generations. And the exhibit explores today’s efforts by community members and alumni to preserve Alabama’s remaining historic Rosenwald buildings and the rich legacies they represent.

The exhibit is the culmination of a research project entitled Realizing Rosenwald. This multiphase project began in 2020 as an interdisciplinary collaboration with Auburn University Professors Junshan Liu (Building Science), David Smith (Graphic Design), and Gorham Bird (Architecture). The research focuses on the identification and documentation of extant Rosenwald Schools in Alabama using the latest technology to digitally measure and survey the existing places. The project has continued to expand to include efforts to assist with the physical preservation of some of Alabama’s remaining schools. This work has been funded by the Auburn University Creative Work and Social Impact Scholarship (CWSIS); seed grants from the College of Architecture, Design and Construction; McWhorter Fund for Excellence grants; and Auburn University Tiger Giving Day.

The ADAH will host an opening event on Tuesday, October 17. A reception will begin at 5 pm followed by a panel discussion about Rosenwald Schools and the Realizing Rosenwald research project at 6 pm. The opening event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects and the Alabama Humanities Alliance.

The panel discussion is part of the ADAH’s ongoing History/Now: Conversations on the Past + Present series. Panelists will include:

Thomas Boyd, president of the Montgomery County Farmers Service and Welfare Association, which owns the Tankersley Rosenwald School in Hope Hull. Boyd is active in the rehabilitation of the school, after receiving the 2021 African American Civil Rights Preservation Grant from the National Park Service.

Gorham Bird, assistant professor of Architecture at Auburn University and a registered architect. Bird’s research and outreach includes partnering with local communities to document and preserve Alabama’s remaining Rosenwald Schools.

Dorothy Walker, site director of the Freedom Rides Museum, a historic site of the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC). Walker has twenty-five years of experience working in historic preservation and cultural resource advocacy, planning, and project management. Alabama’s Rosenwald Schools are one area of her preservation interest and advocacy.

For more information about the exhibit and opening event, visit www.archives.alabama.gov, call (334) 353-4689, or email alex.colvin@archives.alabama.gov.

