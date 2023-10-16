Temperatures warming back up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy, dreary and chilly Sunday will give way to a brighter start to the week. The morning will be sunny with some clouds this afternoon. Some locations will see more clouds than others as temperatures rebound into the mid-60s.

It will remain breezy with a north-northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph throughout the day. The wind will relax tonight and remain lighter tomorrow as high pressure settles into the Deep South. That will allow skies to be mainly clear sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 40s.

Temperatures continue to rebound as the week moves along, with highs near 70 tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. Plenty of sun will be around again Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Highs will continue to top out in the middle 70s for most locations through at least Sunday. Despite the warming trend, mid-70s is still below the normal of 80 degrees for this time of year.

Nighttime temperatures will continue to be rather cool in the middle and upper 40s most nights. The exceptions to that rule will be Thursday night and Saturday night. Lows Thursday night will likely stay in the middle and upper 50s, and lows Saturday night should stay just above 50 degrees.

After plenty of sun Tuesday and Wednesday there will be an increase in cloud cover Thursday. That will be out ahead of our next system and a pair of cold fronts. It will stay dry Thursday before a chance of showers Thursday night and Friday.

Once the showers clear late in the day Friday things will dry back out for the weekend. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine both days this weekend despite the passage of two cold fronts.

I will say there is potential for things to be breezy once again Friday and Saturday depending on how things come together with our next system. Right now it looks like Friday will be the breezier of the two days with wind speeds of 10 to 20+ mph.

