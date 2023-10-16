Valiant Cross Academy among nation’s finalists for Yass Prize

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy is one step closer to receiving the prestigious Yass Prize.

The Montgomery all-boys school is now one of only 33 schools to be selected from across the country for the prize.

The Yass Prized is known as the “Pulitzer of Education Innovation” and is given to the best education providers.

Valiant Cross was alongside 2,000 other schools to apply and has now made it to the semifinal round. It is the only school in Alabama left in the top 33.

“It’s very rewarding to be recognized on a national level by the Yass Prize. It’s one of the 33 innovational models throughout the nation that’s making a difference,” said Valiant Cross’ head and founder, Anthony Brock. ”We’re doing the work right now. So many times we get lost in the work and you don’t appreciate that other people are recognizing the work you’re doing.”

The school is also running the Parent Choice Award, where it could win an additional $100,000.

The award is decided through voting. You can vote for Valiant Cross at this link.

