Wilson Elementary School music teacher gets grant to buy new instruments

Christy Clark says music education can teach everything.(WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christy Clark’s classroom at Wilson Elementary School is filled with brand-new instruments, like xylophones, ukuleles and more. The music specialist was able to purchase all the equipment for her students thanks to grant money.

“I applied for my first grant, which is called the Alabama Arts Education Initiative Grant, and with that I received $20,000,” she said.

She said this grant allowed her to make sure her students had access to the best of the best.

With 31 years of experience, Clark is passionate about her students and music education.

“Music education can teach everything,” Clark said. “It can teach history, science, reading, writing skills. It helps students learn how to work together, work as a team, and gives students the opportunity to get up and move. I just want to promote that music is greatly needed, the arts is greatly needed in the schools.” she said.

With decades of experience teaching music, she said she loves to see her kids pick up an instrument and turn it into a lifelong career.

“When I see my small students grow up and end up playing in high school or college or even further, I am so proud. My students have gone on to play in the All-State Band, to visit the Governor’s Mansion. It’s truly the greatest thing,” Clark said.

