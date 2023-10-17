Advertise
8 arrests made in violent Covington County home invasion

The victim in the Gantt home invasion was shot multiple times
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R) Lydorian Hodges, Ramone Smith Jr., Quabias Jackson, and Le’Vonte Webb.(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three more suspects have been arrested, bringing to eight the total number of people now charged in connection to a violent south Alabama home invasion that left a man critically injured.

On Tuesday, Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman confirmed the arrests of Andalusia residents Hailey Anne Sutton, 19, Gabrielle Cherie Grady, 18, and Elizabeth Rose Mitchell, 22, on first-degree robbery charges.

The latest arrests follow those of five men, who include Troy residents Quabias Nyjuan Jackson, 22, Lydorian Tiguan Hodges, 19, Larenzo Armon Whatley, 24, Le’Vonte Jacques Webb, 23, and Andalusia resident Ramone Tyvon Smith Jr., 20.

The arrests stem from a late Thursday night home invasion in Gantt, the sheriff said. The victim was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspects are being held at the Covington County Jail on bail of $150,000 each. Turman said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-427-4911 or 334-428-2641.

