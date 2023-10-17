Advertise
ADOC: Man arrested on contraband charges at Staton Correctional Facility

Keldrick Williams was arrested at Staton Correctional Facility.
Keldrick Williams was arrested at Staton Correctional Facility.(Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says they arrested a trespasser at Staton Correctional Facility on Sunday.

ADOC says Keldrick Williams was discovered on the property with two bags of contraband. He was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

Williams was taken to the Elmore County jail.

