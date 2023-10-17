ADOC: Man arrested on contraband charges at Staton Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says they arrested a trespasser at Staton Correctional Facility on Sunday.

ADOC says Keldrick Williams was discovered on the property with two bags of contraband. He was charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.

Williams was taken to the Elmore County jail.

