Alabama lawmakers look to address state’s low labor force participation rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Small businesses in Alabama and across the country are pessimistic about future business conditions, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

“Inflation continues to put financial pressure on the entire economy, but finding qualified workers and keeping them is just as tough,” NFIB State Director Rosemary Elebash said.

Alabama continues to lag behind other states in labor force participation, or the number of people who are able to work, but choose not to.

Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Nathaniel Ledbetter convened a group of lawmakers to study the issue. The goal is to create bills ahead of the next session that can help get more people into the workforce.

“This is to try to get people that are not in the workplace back in the workplace,” said Ledbetter.

Lorraine Richie recently made the jump from home-based to storefront. Lorraine’s Bake Shop opened in downtown Montgomery where Lorraine and her husband do everything themselves.

“We don’t want just anyone. We want people that are going to have the passion that we have for the small business that we create,” said Richie.

In November, they plan to hire a baker, but hiring is something other small businesses continue to struggle with.

“They can only afford to pay a certain amount, but the requirements they’re looking for might not fit into that size pay scale,” said Richie.

“We’re at 2.1% unemployment in Alabama, but the bigger issue is the labor force participation rate,” said Elebash.

Alabama’s rate of 57% is low compared to other states. Ledbetter says the group will address solutions related to childcare, wages, housing, and mental health.

“If we can get a higher number of participation in the workforce, our economy’s going to grow because we’re going to infuse more money into it,” said Ledbetter.

When more people join the workforce, the entire state benefits.

“Every dollar spent local, it turns over seven times in the community. So your impact is huge when you shop local,” said Elebash.

The speaker says we can expect bills to increase access to childcare this upcoming session, including an idea that would offer businesses tax breaks for offering child care on-site.

The legislative session is expected to begin in February.

