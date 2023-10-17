Alabama Live! to focus on breast cancer awareness Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will air a special edition of Alabama Live! on Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We will get an update from experts on the latest technology used to detect breast cancer. We will also hear the stories and honor some of the strong women who have survived this terrible disease.

If you would like to share a photo of yourself or someone you know who is a survivor, still fighting the disease or in remembrance of someone gone too soon, send it to wsfa.com/submit.

You can watch this special newscast on air, online at wsfa.com, or in the 12 News app starting at 11 a.m.

