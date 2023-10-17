Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Live! to focus on breast cancer awareness Wednesday

WSFA 12 News will air a special edition of Alabama Live! on Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer...
WSFA 12 News will air a special edition of Alabama Live! on Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(Pexels)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will air a special edition of Alabama Live! on Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

We will get an update from experts on the latest technology used to detect breast cancer. We will also hear the stories and honor some of the strong women who have survived this terrible disease.

If you would like to share a photo of yourself or someone you know who is a survivor, still fighting the disease or in remembrance of someone gone too soon, send it to wsfa.com/submit.

You can watch this special newscast on air, online at wsfa.com, or in the 12 News app starting at 11 a.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD says it will, along with Alabama National Fair organizers, debrief the incident and...
MPD: No weapons used in Saturday ‘incident’ at Alabama National Fair
Missing Tallassee man found in Indiana
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Anthony Jones, 58, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of...
Man arrested after Saturday Montgomery homicide
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Latest News

Fall is here and that means events and activities around our area are kicking off.
2023 pumpkin patches, fall events across central Alabama
A death investigation is underway in Morgan County
Death investigation underway in Decatur after baby found dead in dumpster
A well-known meteor shower will peak in the night sky this weekend here in Alabama
October’s premiere meteor shower to peak this weekend
Orionid Meteor Shower
October’s premiere meteor shower peaks this weekend